Britannia Industries appoints Rakshit Hargave as new CEO, Executive Director

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Bakery food company Britannia Industries on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as its new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, effective December 15, 2025.

The board of the company, in its meeting held on Wednesday, "approved the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as an Additional Whole-Time Director and CEO, designated as Executive Director and CEO of the company for a term of 5 years, subject to the approval of members of the company," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

His appointment shall be effective from the date of his joining the company on December 15, 2025, it added.

Britannia has also issued notice of the Postal Ballot for seeking approval of the shareholders for the appointment of Hargave.

Before Britannia, Hargave served as the Chief Executive Officer of Birla Opus, the paints business of the Aditya Birla Group.

Hargave is a veteran in the consumer industry with experience both in India and outside. He headed the operations of the German skincare company Beiersdorf (makers of NIVEA) in ASEAN and ANZ regions.

Before that, he headed Africa operations and was also the Managing Director of Nivea India.

Before Beiersdorf, he worked with HUL as Sales and Marketing Director, Kimberly Clark Lever and Chief Operating Officer, Lakme Lever. He also worked with the leading QSR chain operator, Jubilant Foodworks.

He started his career with Tata Motors after completing his Engineering and joined Nestle India thereafter.

Hargave is an alumnus of the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi and the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi.