Britannia Industries gets over Rs 25 cr demand from tax authority

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has received an order from the GST authority demanding over Rs 25 crore pertaining to classification of a product sold by it and input tax credit in respect of certain goods.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the Additional Commissioner of CGST & CX, Kolkata North, has passed an order covering tax periods from July 2017 to March 2023.

"The order has demanded tax of Rs 25,41,73,150 along with equivalent penalty and applicable interest," Britannia Industries Ltd said.

The order has been passed pursuant to a show cause notice issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence dated August 3, 2024, pertaining to classification of a certain product sold by the company and input tax credit in respect of certain goods, it added.

Stating that the order is appealable on legal merits, the company said it will "take necessary actions, including exercising the legal remedies available under the GST law".