Britannia Industries' stock close 3 pc lower

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Shares of Britannia Industries closed 3 per cent lower on the bourses on Tuesday after the company's Vice-Chairman, MD and CEO Varun Berry resigned from his post after over a decade at the helm.

The company's shares fell 3.02 per cent to settle at Rs 5,947 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip of the company slipped 2.91 per cent to finish at Rs 5,955 per piece.

In volume terms, 21.55 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE while 2.73 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, during the day.

The markets ended in the green territory, with the 30-share BSE Sensex climbing 335.97 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 83,871.32, while the Nifty jumped 120.60 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 25,694.95.

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Rakshit Hargave as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with effect from December 15, 2025, Britannia Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Prior to the new assignment, Hargave was CEO of Birla Opus, the paints venture of Grasim Industries, Aditya Birla Group.

In the interim, N Venkataraman, currently the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, will hold additional charge as CEO of the company till the joining of Hargave, it added.

Berry submitted his resignation and proposed to serve the notice period as per his employment contract. The board accepted his resignation and waived his obligation to serve the notice period, the company said.

Berry, who joined Britannia Industries in 2013, was elevated to the top position in May this year. PTI HG TRB