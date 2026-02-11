New Delhi (PTI): Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 5 per cent on the bourses on Wednesday after the bakery food company reported a 17.14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 682.14 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

The scrip of the company climbed 4.81 per cent to Rs 6,156 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, Britannia Industries' stock rose 4.77 per cent to Rs 6,153.95 apiece.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex increased 31.70 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 84,305.62, while the NSE Nifty went up by 24.85 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 25,960 in the morning trade.

On Tuesday, Britannia Industries Ltd posted a 17.14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 682.14 crore for the December quarter of FY26, driven by strong momentum across both the biscuits and adjacent categories.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 582.3 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Britannia Industries.

Its revenue from operations was up 8.21 per cent to Rs 4,969.82 crore in the third quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 4,592.62 crore in the corresponding quarter.