Britannia Q1 profit rises 11 pc to Rs 505 cr

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported 10.85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 504.88 crore for June quarter FY25 helped by volume growth and improved operating margins.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 455.45 crore for April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Britannia Industries.

Revenue from sale of products was up 4.03 per cent to Rs 4,129.92 crore in June quarter.

Revenue from operation was up 5.97 per cent to Rs 4,250.29 crore in the June quarter.

“We delivered a modest revenue growth of 4 per cent during the quarter, driven by high single-digit volume growth, and improved operating margins over last year," Vice Chairman & Managing Director Varun Berry said.

Now it has come out of a challenging financial year that witnessed consumption slowdown, particularly in rural India.

"Our market share progressed well as an outcome of sustained investments in brands, product excellence, and innovation," said Berry.

Total expenses of Britannia Industries, which owns popular brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, and Marie Gold, increased 4.46 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 3,599.51 crore.

Total income was at Rs 4,305.90 crore in the June quarter, up 5.93 per cent year-on-year.

During the quarter, Britannia expanded its distribution footprint further in rural markets and enhanced product offerings to align with regional preferences, positioned to benefit from the consumption growth in rural India.

"As a result, rural market's share grew at a faster clip than Urban," he said.

Besides, Britannia is actively leveraging Modern Trade and E-commerce channels, which are growing rapidly.

On the cost & profitability front, Berry said:"We remain vigilant of the commodity price fluctuations & evolving geopolitical landscape. Our Cost Efficiency Program continues to yield operational savings, ensuring robust operating margins." The company is committed to investing in capability enhancement and brand development while maintaining price competitiveness.

Shares of Britannia Industries on Friday settled at Rs 5,751 apiece on BSE, 0.39 per cent higher than its previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU