Britannia Q1 profit up 3 pc to Rs 520 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 520.13 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by moderation in inflation and uptick in consumption.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 504.88 crore in the June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Britannia Industries.

Revenue from the sale of products was up 9.8 per cent to Rs 4,534.86 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations was higher by 8.75 per cent to Rs 4,622.22 crore.

"Our performance...underscores the effectiveness of our focused execution strategy, which entailed maximizing value from existing outlets, enabling more agile servicing to key stores, and driving operational efficiencies across our extensive distribution network, leading to a growth of 10 per cent in sales along with robust double-digit growth across our four focus states and in adjacent bakery categories such as rusk, wafers, and croissant," Vice Chairman & Managing Director Varun Berry said.

Marginal uptick in consumption across both urban and rural markets — underpinned by moderating inflation, helped the company go back to double-digit growth after the last few periods, he said.

Total expenses were up 10.38 per cent to Rs 3,973.36 crore in the June quarter. Total income, which includes other income, was up 8.6 per cet to Rs 4,679.23 crore.

Over the outlook, Berry said Britannia's focus will remain on sustaining a healthy growth trajectory while protecting margins amid a heightened competitive landscape across product categories.

"We aim to further reinforce our market leadership through continued investments in brand building and innovations," he said.

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 5,631.35 on BSE, down 2.66 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU