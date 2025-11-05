Britannia Q2 profit falls 23.2 pc to Rs 655 cr; sales up 4 pc at Rs 4,752 cr

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 23.23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 655.06 crore for the September quarter, helped by stable commodity prices and cost optimisation efforts.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 531.55 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Britannia Industries.

Britannia Industries' revenue from the sale of products increased 4 per cent to Rs 4,752.17 crore in the September quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.7 per cent to Rs 4,840.63 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 4,667.57 crore in the corresponding quarter.

During the quarter, Britannia recorded a "reasonable growth" in revenue with the profits growing by 23.2 per cent. It is "driven by relatively stable commodity prices and sustained efforts to optimise costs across the value chain", said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry in an earnings statement.

Britannia’s total expenses were flat at Rs 4,005.84 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

Its total income, which includes other income, in the September quarter rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 4,892.74 crore.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, Britannia's total income grew 6.12 per cent to Rs 9,571.97 crore.

"The recent GST rate rationalisation announced by the government is a welcome step towards stimulating consumer demand and uplifting the overall economic sentiment in the country.

"However, transitional challenges arising from the GST-related changes in supply chain, trade and channels had a short-term impact on business during the latter part of the quarter, which is expected to get normalised progressively in the coming quarter," he said.

The adjacent bakery categories of rusk, wafers, and croissants continued to deliver double-digit growth for consecutive quarters despite the transitional headwinds, driven by strong momentum in the e-commerce channel - also aiding the in-home consumption of our indulgent and impulse product range, Berry added.

Over the outlook, he said: "Looking ahead, we aim to drive the business through healthy volume-led growth as we continue to strengthen our presence across different geographies with regional-consumer centric product and distribution strategies, price competitiveness, while leveraging our brand strength to sustain market leadership amidst the proliferation of multiple local players in different states and regions".