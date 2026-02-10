Britannia Q3 profit up 17 pc to Rs 682 cr, sales up 8.2 pc at Rs 4,970 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 17.14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 682.14 crore for the December quarter of FY26, driven by strong momentum across both the biscuits and adjacent categories.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 582.3 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Britannia Industries.

Its revenue from operations was up 8.21 per cent to Rs 4,969.82 crore in the third quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 4,592.62 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Britannia’s total expenses were at Rs 4,107.59 crore, up 6 per cent in Q3/FY26.

Total income of Britannia, which includes other income, in the December quater was up 8 per cet to Rs 5,029.28 crore.

Commenting on the results, its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Rakshit Hargave said, "The consolidated revenue growing by 9.5 per cent during the quarter with profits growing faster at 17 per cent underscores a return to healthy growth, driven by strong momentum across both the biscuits and adjacent categories, alongside a relatively stable commodity environment." While the biscuit industry remains under stabilisation for price points post the GST rate reduction, the business grew by 12 per cent in November & December.

This was "driven by sustained investments in media to strengthen brand visibility, enhancement of our product portfolio through innovations," he said.

Over the outlook, Hargave said: "We remain focused on building a stronger ‘Britannia’ through elevated brand experiences and sustained investments, alongside distinctive and localised product innovations designed to address the diverse demographic andcultural preferences across the country." Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 5,873.70 on BSE, up 0.60 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH MR