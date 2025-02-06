Britannia Q3 profit up 4.8 pc to Rs 582.3 cr, revenue up 6.47 pc at Rs 4,463.30 cr

New Delhi: Leading biscuits maker Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 582.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024, helped by volume gains and price hikes.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 555.66 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Britannia Industries.

Revenue from operations rose by 7.9 per cent to Rs 4,592.62 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 4,256.33 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Commenting on the results, Vice Chairman & Managing Director Varun Berry said: "Despite the ongoing subdued demand across FMCG categories and increased competitive pressures, we achieved a strong performance, with both value and volume growing about 6 per cent each on a year-on-year basis." The inflation on key input materials of Wheat, Palm Oil, Cocoa etc. remains on an upward trajectory, which we mitigated through judicious price increases, focused brand investments and fixed cost leverage, helping us sustain operating margins while maintaining competitiveness, he said.

Total expenses of Britannia Industries, which owns popular brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, and Marie Gold, increased 9.3 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 3,874.65 crore.

"Our adjacent businesses such as Dairy Drinks, Croissant and Wafers witnessed double-digit growths," said Berry.

Britannia's total income was at Rs 4,655.08 crore in the December quarter, up 8.08 per cent.

It continued expanding its distribution network, reaching directly to about 29 Lakh outlets nationwide.

Over the outlook, Berry said Britannia will closely monitor the commodity price inflation and implement targeted price increases for specific brands and categories, as needed.

"Our focus shall continue to be on driving market share while sustaining profitability," he said.

Britannia Industries shares on Thursday settled at Rs 4,958.95 apiece on BSE, up 0.56 per cent from its previous close.