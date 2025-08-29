British Airways starts service to help students travelling to UK

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) British Airways on Friday started a dedicated service to help students travelling from five Indian airports on its flights to London.

The airline operates 56 flights a week from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The 'Student Travel Assistance' is a dedicated service to support students travelling from all five Indian airports to London Heathrow this summer, ready for when term-time begins, according to a release on Friday.

"The service will be operational from 29 August 2025 to 31 October 2025 at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai airports," the release said. PTI RAM RHL