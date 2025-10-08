British Airways to boost India-UK air connectivity; plans additional London-Delhi flight

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) British Airways plans to start an additional flight connecting London and Delhi in 2026 as the airline looks to increase air connectivity between India and the UK, with the free trade agreement set to boost economic activities.

The airline, which has been flying into India for more than 100 years, made the announcement on Wednesday as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading the 'Britain Means Business' trade mission to the country.

The trip to Mumbai follows the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries in July.

"The airline will introduce a third daily flight between London Heathrow and Delhi in 2026, subject to regulatory and capacity approval.

"The popular First cabin will return on flights from London to Mumbai this month with the latest business class Club Suite on select flights across all five Indian routes by the end of 2026," the airline said in a release on Wednesday.

Currently, British Airways operates 56 weekly flights connecting London with five Indian cities.

The carrier has three daily services to Mumbai, two to Delhi and one each to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. India is also the biggest market for the airline outside of the US.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said British Airways has been connecting the UK with India for more than a century.

"As our landmark trade deal paves the way for new opportunities for businesses, our national flag carrier will play a critical role in strengthening trade links with India, boosting UK growth and helping deliver on our Plan for Change," he said in the release.

British Airways Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle said the airline's ties with India were established over 100 years ago, and today there are around 2,500 British Airways colleagues based in India.

"Free Trade Agreement with India will boost economic momentum between our two countries, and British Airways really sits at the centre of that activity, acting as an enabler for increased trade.

"We will develop our own network alongside increased economic activity, so the FTA for our business is very good news," Doyle said.

Around 130 top UK CEOs, including Doyle, and senior government ministers flew to Mumbai on a chartered British Airways flight on Tuesday as part of the trade mission. PTI RAM DR DR