British bike brand Muddyfox enters India with 18 models, riding on Anata Ventures dealer network

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) British iconic bike brand Muddyfox on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market with the launch of 18 models across segments in collaboration with distribution firm Anata Ventures.

Muddyfox said it has signed a pact with Ananta Ventures -- which has a strong dealer network in the country with its home-grown bicycle brands Roam and Kylon -- as an exclusive distributor for India.

"With Ananta Ventures, we will work with them to establish a strong market base in the country. Our products currently have a strong European flavour, teaming up with team Ananta will help identify the needs of the Indian consumer, and we will happily adapt to match those requirements," said Sahil Mehrotra, Managing Director for Muddyfox Asia Pacific region.

The company's product range comprises mountain, road, and hybrid bikes, besides cycling apparel and accessories.

Muddyfox said it has launched 18 bike models, which have been imported as semi-knocked down in the first phase, covering most segments and age groups -- mountain and hybrid bikes, as well as for women and kids.

The company said that it will keep adding models based on the demand patterns and added that it also has plans to introduce a wide range of accessories to complement sales.

Founded in the mid-1980s, Muddyfox is considered a pioneering British premier brand that played a significant role in introducing mountain biking in the UK and European markets, which now spreads across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

"We have two brands, Roam and Kylon, to meet the requirements of price-sensitive customers in India. Muddyfox will add a new segment and expand our portfolio and consumer offerings. We believe there are buyers looking for high-quality, premium brand products with a great riding experience," said Ajit Gandhi, Managing Partner at Ananta Ventures.