British brand Aston Martin sees high growth opportunities in Indian market

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) British luxury brand Aston Martin has big growth aspirations in the Indian market as it expects the number of high networth individuals to grow at a rapid rate in the country, according to a senior company official.

The company on Friday launched the all-new DB12 coupe in India.

"We have high aspirations as to what is going to happen in India..we are anticipating doubling the high net worth population in India over the next five years," Aston Martin Regional President - Asia Gregory Adams told reporters in a virtual press meet.

The company sells 10-15 units in the Indian market per year and the company wishes to grow it over the next few years, he added.

"We will be doing that with the current models plus EVs and other models so we have big aspirations," Adams said.

The company will be renewing its sports car line up and would also bring in hybrid supercar Valhalla and SUVs into the market, he added.

"By 2030 we look to have all core vehicles electrified," Adams said.

The company is also evaluating how to expand its sales network, he said.

Aston Martin just has one sales outlet in the country.

The DB12 coupe is priced at Rs 4.59 crore (excluding customisation options).

"Dating back 95 of Aston Martin's iconic 110 years, the history of Aston Martin in India is a long one, with the first Aston Martin imported into India in 1928 – an Aston Martin S-type sports. That arrival of the first Aston Martin in India has evolved into our clients enjoying the full Aston Martin range – from our ultra-luxury SUVs, the DBX & DBX707, to the Vantage sportscars, and now the world's first Super Tourer DB12," Adams said. PTI MSS MR