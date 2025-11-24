British cosmetic firm Lush re-enters India, aiming it to be among top 10 markets in next 5 yrs

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) British cosmetics retailer Lush, which is re-entering India after close to three decades, looks to tap the fast-growing luxury segment in beauty & personal care and expects the country to be among its top 10 global markets in the next 3-5 years, its Co-Founder Rowena Bird said.

Lush, known for its handmade and cruelty-free cosmetics with no animal testing, has entered into a strategic Licensee Agreement with Bengaluru-based Bilberry Brands India.

As part of its omnichannel approach, Lush products will be available online in India through D2C routes and also has plans to open physical stores, with the first one set to open in the Delhi-NCR at Select City Walk mall soon.

Following that, Lush plans to expand further and open more physical stores in key metro cities, such as Mumbai and Bengaluru.

India will be the 54th country for Lush, where it will compete with other global cosmetic majors such as Estée Lauder, The Body Shop, Shiseido, and L'Oréal, operating in the premium and luxury segment.

"So the excitement for us of coming into India is that we will have a new set of customers giving us direction and telling us what they need from the product if we don't have it for them already," Rowena told PTI.

According to an EY report, the Indian beauty and personal care (BPC) market, currently valued at approximately USD 28 billion, is projected to grow at an annual rate of 10-11 per cent to reach USD 34 billion by 2028. Other projections estimate the broader cosmetics market to reach USD 44.63 billion by 2032.

In this, the premium and luxury segment is having a fast growth on a smaller base, led by tailwinds such as a rise in disposable income and per capita spending, e-commerce boom, and a rise in the female workforce.

When asked about Lush's expectations from the Indian market, Rowena said: "We think it has the potential to be a really great market for Lush… Maybe in the next 3 or 5 years, India can be amongst the top 10 markets." Lush has plans to open around 10 physician stores by 2027. Its top five markets globally are the US, the UK, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

Bilberry Brands Founder and CEO Vishal Anand said: "I am sure the Indian consumer, at this stage, what India is seeing in the last few years, and going forward, the next 5 to 10 years, is looking very encouraging." "Everybody is growing. So we definitely are very excited to bring the relevant product to Indian customers and the Lush values to Indian customers," he said.

Founded in the UK in 1995, Lush has a presence in over 50 countries, with more than 850 stores worldwide. PTI KRH MR