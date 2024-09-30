British Dy High Commissioner Kang meets MP CM, discusses exports and investment

Bhopal, Sep 30 (PTI) British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India Harjinder Kang on Monday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and discussed various issues related to exports and investment, an official said.

A state government release said Kang met Yadav in the latter's official residence and discussed measures to boost exports from Madhya Pradesh to Britain as well as investment from that country in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh is an important exporter of processed food items and agricultural products to Britain. Clothing and readymade garments, pharmaceuticals, plastic products and packaging material are also exported from Madhya Pradesh," it said.

"During the deliberations, measures were discussed on increasing exports and possibilities of investment in the field of IT, food processing, apparel, automobile, health, renewable energy and tourism in the state. The chief minister invited Kang to participate in the Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held on February 7-8 next year in Bhopal," the release informed. PTI MAS BNM