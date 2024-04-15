British International Investment, FMO commit USD 50 mn loan to BECIS

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO on Monday announced a USD 50 million (about Rs 417 crore) loan commitment to BECIS.

BECIS, an energy-as-a-service (EaaS) provider in South and Southeast Asia, offers a wide array of services, such as rooftop solar, bioenergy and energy efficiency solutions, tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses and communities across Asia, a joint statement said.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, BECIS leverages advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to optimise energy consumption, drive the adoption of renewable energy sources, enhance operational efficiency, build resilient energy infrastructure, and promote energy literacy within communities, it said.

The joint financing facility will be used to fuel BECIS' expansion and back their groundbreaking energy solutions across India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, it noted.

This is in response to the growing demand for clean and affordable energy within these economies, the statement added.