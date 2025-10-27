Brokerage firm Tradejini introduces SIF for retail investors

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Brokerage firm Tradejini on Monday said it has introduced Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) on its platform, offering retail investors an avenue to access sophisticated hedge fund-style investment strategies that were restricted to high-net-worth individuals earlier.

This came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in April introduced SIF to bridge a structural gap between mutual funds and PMS in terms of portfolio flexibility.

Through SIFs, retail investors will have access to active and dynamic management strategies such as long-short equity, sector rotation, tactical asset allocation, and diversified strategies with exposure to equities, fixed income, REITs (real estate investment trusts), InvITs (infrastructure investment trusts) and derivatives, with a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh.

"With the introduction of SIFs, Tradejini aims to democratise access to institutional-grade investment frameworks, empowering serious investors to benefit from strategies once reserved for ultra-high-net-worth portfolios," Trivesh Dinesh, COO at Bengaluru-based Tradejini, said in a statement.

Overall, SIFs enhance institutional-grade investing more accessible and accountable by pairing the transparency, disclosure, and governance standards of mutual funds with the active management and strategic flexibility typically found in PMS, he added.

Earlier, retail investors had to make a choice between two alternatives -- either mutual funds that primarily offer long-only equity strategies, or PMS and AIFs (alternative investment funds) that are actively managed portfolios but require a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, respectively.