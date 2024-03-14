Brookfield commissions 268 MWp phase I of Bikaner renewable energy park

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Brookfield Asset Management on Thursday announced the commissioning of phase-1 of the mega solar energy park at Bikaner in Rajasthan, which will meet the power needs of the commercial and industrial segment.

Advertisment

Brookfield is developing India's largest inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connected renewable energy park at Bikaner. When fully commissioned, it will have a total capacity of 550 megawatt peak (MWp) power output.

"Phase I of Bikaner has been commissioned with 268 MWp and the park will total 550 MWp of capacity when fully commissioned after phase II," it said in a statement.

The site's power output will cater to the energy requirements of the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment.

Advertisment

It, however, did not give out the schedule for the commissioning of phase II.

The equity investment for Bikaner was provided by the first vintage of the Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF I), the world's largest fund focused on investments that aim to accelerate the global transition to a net-zero carbon economy while delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to investors.

The renewable energy park hosts projects across business models, including virtual PPA, third-party open access, group captive and merchant sale.

Advertisment

In India, Brookfield's renewable power and transition portfolio comprises 20 GW of wind and solar assets in operation or development across leading platforms.

Murzash Manekshana, Managing Director and Head of Asset Management in India, Renewable Power & Transition, Brookfield, said, "We are pleased with the successful completion of the first phase of the ISTS-connected C&I park in Bikaner. We look forward to being partners to our customers and helping them achieve their decarbonisation goals while participating in India’s journey towards achieving its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030".

Aright Greentech was the development partner and Jackson Green was the EPC partner for the project.

Brookfield is one of the world's largest investors in renewable power, with approximately 33 GW of generating capacity. Its assets, located in North and South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific comprise a diverse technology base of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage, and other renewable technologies.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd is a leading global alternative asset manager with over USD 900 billion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. It invests client capital for the long term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. PTI ANZ ANZ BAL BAL