Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Q2 net operating income up 44 pc to Rs 346.7 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Tuesday reported a 44 per cent rise in net operating income to Rs 346.7 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year and distributed Rs 193.2 crore to unit holders, primarily as dividend.

Advertisment

Its net operating income (NOI) stood at Rs 241.3 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it achieved gross leasing of 5.21 lakh square feet during the July-September period of 2023-24 financial year.

Income from operating lease rentals increased by 33 per cent to Rs 274.1 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 205.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisment

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has seven large integrated office parks located in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

Its portfolio consists of 25.3 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 20.7 million square feet of operating area, 0.7 million square feet of under construction area and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential.

Brookfield India REIT is sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield. PTI MJH DR DRR