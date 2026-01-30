Brookfield India REIT Q3 profit jumps 8-fold to Rs 201 cr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has posted more than eight fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended December 2025.

Its net profit stood at Rs 23.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 727.86 crore during October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 635.38 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company also declared distribution of Rs 404.66 crore or Rs 5.40 per unit to the unitholders, for the quarter.

Brookfield India REIT manages 11 Grade A office assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata.

Its portfolio consists of 37 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 32.4 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction area and 4 million sq ft of future development potential.