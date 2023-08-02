Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 2,305 cr via sale of units to institutional investors; to fund acquisition of 2 assets

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has raised Rs 2,305 crore by selling units to institutional investors and will mainly use this fund for acquisition of two commercial assets in Gurugram and Mumbai in equal partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In a regulatory filing, Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, which is manager to Brookfield India REIT, informed that the issue committee has approved the allotment of 9,13,01,349 units to 64 successful eligible institutional investors at an issue price of Rs 252.50 per unit.

The company raised Rs 2,305 crore through a QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement). The proceeds will be used for financing the acquisition of two large commercial assets from Brookfield Asset Management's private real estate funds.

Morgan Stanley Asia, Capri Global Capital, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Baroda BNP Paribas, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Nippon Life India Trustee, Tata Balanced Advantage Fund, Tata Infrastructure Fund, Tata Young Citizens Fund, Whiteoak Capital, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Company, Templeton India, Reliance Ventures, Reliance General Insurance, Societe General, Goldman Sachs, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and Blackstone Aqua Master Sub-fund are major investors.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield India REIT) had opened the issue on July 27 for receiving bids. The issue price is 5 per cent lower than the floor price of Rs 265.79 per unit.

"Pursuant to the allotment of the units in the issue, 42,63,88,422 units are issued and outstanding," the filing said.

Last month, the unitholders had approved raising of funds through an institutional placement of units not exceeding Rs 3,500 crore in one or more tranches.

In May, Brookfield India REIT and Singapore's GIC announced an equal partnership to acquire two commercial properties in India for USD 1.4 billion or Rs 11,225 crore.

The two assets in Mumbai and Gurugram have a built-up area of 6.5 million square feet, and are owned by Brookfield Asset Management's private real estate funds.

The two properties are Brookfield's Downtown Powai, which is a portfolio of nine commercial properties spread over three clusters having 2.7 million square feet of operational area and 0.1 million square feet of area under expansion, and Candor Techspace in Gurugram, which has over 3.7 million square feet of operational space.

Brookfield India REIT is among four listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) on Indian stock exchanges.

Its portfolio comprises five large campus format office parks located in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. The portfolio consists of 18.7 million square feet comprising 14.3 million square feet of completed area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction and 3.9 million square feet of future development. PTI MJH HVA