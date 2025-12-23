Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 2k cr via bonds

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds to various investors, including IFC.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it has completed the issuance of around Rs 2,000 crore sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs).

The issuance was anchored by International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and saw participation by a diversified pool of investors.

"The bonds are issued for a tenure of 5 years, and the proceeds from this issuance will be used for providing shareholder loans to select REIT entities and general corporate purposes," the company said.

Brookfield India REIT manages 10 Grade A assets located in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

Its portfolio consists of 29.1 million sq ft of total leasable area, comprising 24.6 million sq ft of operating area, 0.6 million sq ft of under construction area and 3.9 million sq ft of future development potential. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL