Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 3,500 cr via QIP

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has raised Rs 3,500 crore by selling units to investors and will use this amount to fund the acquisition of a property in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has raised Rs 3,500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of units.

The issue, which was oversubscribed by more than three times, saw participation from existing and new investors like SBI Mutual Fund, PPFAS, Kotak Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, White Oak, LIC, IFC, HDFC Life, Max Life, Kotak Life and 36O One.

Brookfield India REIT has raised Rs 8,000 crore in the last 12 months.

"The proceeds of this transaction will be used to acquire Ecoworld, a Grade A, 48-acre, 7.7 million square feet office campus on Outer Ring Road (ORR), Bengaluru," the company said.

Post this acquisition, the operating portfolio will exceed 32 million square feet with a gross asset value of more than Rs 53,000 crores.

The Issue Committee of the Board of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India REIT, approved the issuance and allotment of 10.94 crore new units through this QIP on December 10, 2025.

Brookfield India REIT's portfolio consists of 29.1 million sq ft of total leasable area, comprising 24.6 million sq ft of operating area, 0.6 million sq ft of under-construction area, and 3.9 million sq ft of future development potential. PTI MJH DRR