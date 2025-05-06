Brookfield India REIT's Q4 NOI rises 16pc to Rs 488.5cr, to distribute Rs 319cr to unitholders

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent increase in net operating income to Rs 488.5 crore and announced a distribution of Rs 319 crore to unitholders for the latest quarter ended March.

Its Net Operating Income (NOI) stood at Rs 422 crore in the year-ago period.

The company announced the distribution of Rs 319.1 crore (Rs. 5.25 per unit) to its unitholders for the March quarter, 10.5 per cent higher than the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2024-25 fiscal, the NOI grew by 37 per cent to Rs 1,854 crore from Rs 1,350 crore in the preceding year.

The company declared total distributions of Rs 1,053.7 crore (Rs 19.25 per unit) in the last fiscal, an increase of 8.5 per cent than 2023-24 financial year.

"Our fiscal 2025 has been a remarkable all-round performance, delivering strong leasing, double-digit same-store growth, higher distributions, and a marquee acquisition," said Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.

"Our Rs 47 billion of capital issuance reflects investor confidence in our long-term strategic vision. With 2 million square feet of ongoing conversions in our SEZ properties and a robust leasing pipeline, we are well-positioned for sustained growth over the next year," he added.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust achieved gross leasing of around 3 million square feet, including 2.2 million square feet of new leasing and 0.8 million square feet of renewals.

More than 50 per cent of the leasing was in SEZ properties, indicating steady demand recovery, the company said.

Brookfield India REIT is managing 10 Grade A assets located in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

The Brookfield India REIT portfolio consists of 29 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 24.5 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under-construction area, and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential. PTI MJH DR