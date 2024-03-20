Brown-Forman appoints Gaurav Sabharwal as Managing Director India & South Asia

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Brown-Forman Corporation, one of the largest American-owned spirits companies in the world, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Gaurav Sabharwal as its Managing Director for India & South Asia.

In his new role, Sabharwal will oversee Brown-Forman's operations in the high-growth and strategic markets of India and South Asia, Brown-Forman, which owns brands such as Jack Daniel's, said in a statement.

He will be based at Gurugram and report to Eveline Albarracin, VP, Managing Director of Brown-Forman ANZPI IMENA Turkiye.

Albarracin said: "India & South Asia have been identified as key emerging markets for us. With his extensive industry experience and expertise, we are confident that Gaurav will continue to deliver strong results for the company in these markets." Sabharwal has over two decades of experience in beverage and consumer goods companies.

He has spent over 14 years with Pernod Ricard in a range of leadership roles with a particular focus on driving strategic and transformational projects, including country and business leadership roles in India, Singapore and Dubai.

Before this, Sabharwal worked with Diageo in various commercial leadership roles.