BRPL seeks DERC nod to launch behavioural energy efficiency programme

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Power distribution company BRPL has sought DERC approval to launch a large-scale energy efficiency programme aimed at saving 1-2 per cent of household electricity consumption through customised home energy reports, officials said on Wednesday.

An 18-month pilot project conducted in 2018, covering two lakh consumers in South and West Delhi areas by the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), showed positive outcomes, they added.

BRPL, supplying electricity to most parts of the national capital except the Yamuna areas and North Delhi, has sought approval of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to implement the programme.

The home energy reports (HERs) use behavioural insights to promote smarter, cost-effective energy consumption.

Personalised HERs help households track usage, compare with peers, and cut waste, officials said.

These reports provide measurable savings of electricity by inducing behavioural changes and are known to have helped power utilities across the globe to reliably achieve 1-3 per cent household energy savings.

The behavioural energy efficiency programme (BEE) can lead to energy saving and reduce the monthly energy bills, according to officials.

The aim of the BEE programme relies on HERs to deliver personalised feedback based on electricity use patterns, energy saving tips and social comparisons to households and help them understand their energy consumption and adopt more energy efficient usage habits, said a discom official.

The reports combine data analytics and behavioural science to not only understand their power usage better, but also encourage them to take informed steps to reduce unnecessary consumption.

The pilot project conducted by the BRPL in 2018, using Oracle Utilities' Opower customer engagement software, sought to bring about verifiable energy savings at scale, using behavioural insights.

The software studied individual lifestyle and energy consumption habits to generate customised HERs, providing users with insights and comparisons drawn from similar households in the region. These reports recommended actionable steps for consumers to become more energy efficient, officials added.

After approval from DERC, BRPL's behavioural energy efficiency programme will make it the first discom in the country to implement such an initiative at scale, a discom official said.

The programme is expected to unlock significant energy savings, improve grid management, and enhance the discom-consumer relationship, all through simple, low-cost behavioural nudges, he added. PTI VIT BAL BAL