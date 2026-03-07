BSE approaches MMRDA for land in BKC

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approached the MMRDA seeking allotment of land in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to expand its operational footprint in the city.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy and Chief Regulatory Officer Kamala Kantharaj recently met Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee to discuss the identification of a suitable land parcel in the business district for the proposed expansion.

"MMRDA is focused on strengthening Mumbai's commercial infrastructure by facilitating such strategic investments," the statement said, adding that the authority looks forward to working closely with BSE to identify and finalise a suitable land parcel.

MMRDA stated that the expansion is expected to further strengthen Mumbai's stature as the country's financial capital while boosting commercial and institutional growth in BKC.

According to the statement, the development follows the recent expansion of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in BKC, further reinforcing the business district's position as one of India's most sought-after financial and commercial hubs.

In recent years, the BKC has witnessed strong interest from leading financial institutions, multinational corporations, and global investment firms looking to establish their presence in the district, the statement said.

This growing demand underscores BKC's strategic location, robust infrastructure, and its evolution as the epicentre of India's financial ecosystem. PTI KK NSK