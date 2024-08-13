BSE BEAM partners with Buyofuel to transform biofuel market

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Buyofuel, a platform for trading biofuels and waste materials, on Tuesday announced its partnership with BSE E Agricultural Markets to expand the reach and efficiency of the biofuel market.

BSE BEAM, an electronic spot platform for agricultural commodities, will leverage its extensive network of farmers and farmers' producer organisations (FPOs) while Buyofuel will bring its vast corporate clientele who procure biofuels directly.

"This collaboration aims to expand the reach and efficiency of the biofuel market, benefiting producers, manufacturers, and consumers alike," according to a statement by Buyofuel. BSE BEAM's role will not be limited to just back-end supplies through farmers and FPOs. It will also be leveraging its corporate connections to engage with stakeholders across the entire value chain.

"By combining our strengths, we can provide unparalleled value to our customers and contribute significantly to reducing carbon footprints. Our collaboration will facilitate a more robust and resilient biofuel supply chain, benefiting both producers and consumers," Kishan Karunakaran, founder and CEO of Buyofuel, said.

The integration of BSE BEAM's agricultural expertise with Buyofuel's market knowledge will streamline the supply chain, reducing transaction times and improving reliability. This will not only benefit the immediate stakeholders but also contribute to a more sustainable and efficient biofuel ecosystem, the statement noted.