BSE cautions investors against fake social media handles

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday cautioned investors against falling prey to misleading social media handles claiming association with the bourse.

Advertisment

This came after the exchange noted that some unauthorized and fake social media handles on platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, are misleading the investors by impersonating BSE's official identity and falsely claiming association with the exchange.

Such unscrupulous persons or entities masquerading as BSE are indulging into misusing the name and reputation of the exchange for their personal gains, the bourse said.

In a statement, BSE cautioned "investors and the public at large against falling prey to such misleading social media handles/ entities and advises the investors/ public to verify the authenticity of social media handles claiming to be associated / to represent BSE." Also, it asked investors to only engage with BSE’s officially verified social media handles. PTI SP SP ANU ANU