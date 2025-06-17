BSE gets Sebi's approval for Thursday expiry for derivatives contracts

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE announced that markets regulator Sebi has granted Thursday as the expiry day for equity derivatives contracts.

"Sebi has agreed to the expiry day proposed by BSE (i.e. Thursday). Since there would be a change in the expiry day of derivatives contracts from the present (Tuesday)," BSE said in a circular on Tuesday.

This comes after Sebi last month announced expiries of all equity derivatives contracts across exchanges will be uniformly limited to Tuesdays or Thursdays.

This was aimed at optimising the spacing between expiries and avoid designating, either the first or last day of the week as the expiry day.

Also, Sebi had asked exchanges to seek its approval before launching or modifying any contract expiry or settlement day. PTI SP DR