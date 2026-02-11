BSE Index Services launches 2 new G-Sec indices

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) BSE Index Services, an arm of the BSE, on Wednesday announced the launch of two new G-Sec indices, which can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs (exchange traded funds) and Index Funds.

Also, it can be used for benchmarking PMS strategies, mutual fund schemes, and fund portfolios.

"Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices," BSE Index Services said in a statement.

The two indices -- BSE 4-8-year G-Sec Index and BSE 8-13 year G-Sec index -- are reconstituted monthly.

BSE 4-8-year G-Sec index and BSE 8-13-year G-Sec index seek to measure the performance of the top-three most liquid government securities with specific maturity buckets, with a minimum outstanding issuance exceeding Rs 7,500 crore. PTI SP SP TRB TRB