BSE Index Services launches BSE Capital Markets index

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) BSE Index Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of stock exchange BSE, on Friday announced the launch of a new index -- BSE Capital Markets Index.

The new index is designed to measure the performance of all companies classified under the capital markets industry, BSE Index Services said in a statement.

This new index can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs (exchange traded funds) and index funds as well as gauging the performance of capital markets sector in India. Also, it can be used for benchmarking of portfolio management services strategies, mutual fund schemes and fund portfolios. PTI SP TRB