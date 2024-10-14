BSE launches World Investor Week 2024 with focus on technology, cybersecurity

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE Ltd on Monday announced the launch of globally popular event World Investor Week 2024 with special focuses on educating investors about technology, digital finance and cyber security.

World Investor Week (WIW), a global initiative by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), is being observed in India from October 14 to 20 under the leadership of Sebi and other Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

This year's theme "Technology and Digital Finance” focuses on educating investors about online safety, with a sub-theme highlighting the prevention of cybercrimes and frauds, BSE said in a statement.

The exchange inaugurated the World Investor Week 2024 with a ceremonial bell-ringing event at its International Convention Hall.

As part of the celebrations, BSE is organising various digital, print and on-ground activities to engage a broad spectrum of investors. Key initiatives include a nationwide quiz for the public as well as competitions inviting participants to create jingles and storytelling content centred around the WIW theme.

Street plays are also being performed in cities such as Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and Nagpur to warn the public about falling prey to online fraud and cybercrimes. Additionally, a social media campaign explores how the Nava Rasas 'the nine emotional states of mind' impact investment decisions.

The week-long initiative aims to empower investors, promote responsible investing, and foster a financially literate society. PTI SP SHW