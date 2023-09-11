BSE-listed firms' mcap touches record high of Rs 324 lakh crore

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time high of Rs 324.26 lakh crore on Monday as the Sensex regained the 67,000-mark, rallying for the seventh day running.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 528.17 points, or 0.79 per cent, to settle at 67,127.08. During the day, it rallied 573.22 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 67,172.13.

In seven days, the BSE benchmark has zoomed 2,295.67 points, or 3.54 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to a new high of Rs 3,24,26,555.38 crore, with investors' wealth gaining Rs 14,67,416.68 crore in seven days.

The broader Nifty hit its all-time high of 20,008.15, gaining 188.2 points, or 0.94 per cent, during the day. It ended at 19,996.35, up 176.40 points or 0.89 per cent.

"India's resilient growth in the face of global macroeconomic headwinds has given investors the confidence to maintain bullish bets and propelled the benchmark Nifty past the 20K mark.

"The seventh consecutive session of gains has come despite persisting selling by foreign institutional investors and other vagaries like inflation, rising dollar, spiking US treasury yields and interest rate hike concerns," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

While the undertone appears bullish, the market seems to be in an overbought position and hence caution may prevail going ahead, Chouhan said.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Maruti, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro were the laggards.

"The domestic markets began the day on a positive note, bolstered by the historic consensus achieved at the G20 summit, which instilled confidence among investors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending "global trust deficit". Modi also announced that the African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member.

"Nifty has finally managed to touch the much-anticipated 20,000-mark in the second attempt after July 2023. Robust flows from local investors amid mixed/negative flows from foreigners have helped Nifty achieve this landmark.

"Successful achievements recently in space and foreign diplomacy by India has boosted sentiments for Indian stocks at a time when the global situation is still shaky," Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities Ltd, said.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.20 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.70 per cent.

All indices ended with gains, with services rallying 3.01 per cent, utilities jumping 2.43 per cent, telecommunication (2.32 per cent), power (2.04 per cent), auto (1.59 per cent), bankex (1.06 per cent), commodities (0.97 per cent), financial services (0.94 per cent) and metal (0.93 per cent).

A total of 2,107 stocks advanced while 1,665 declined and 170 remained unchanged. As many as 370 firms hit their 52-week high while 17 fell to their one-year low.

On Nifty 50 crossing 20,000 milestone for the first time, National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said Nifty 50's progress over the last 27 years, since it was launched at the initial level of 1,000, is a testament to the trust Indian and foreign investors place in the country's capital markets and its regulatory, legal system.

This is better than the best in the world, not only in terms of trading technologies but also in corporate governance, he said.

"More than 7.5 crore direct unique PAN numbers having investors are registered with us, suggesting that 5 crore households now directly invest a portion of their savings in equities market via the best in class and highly regulated markets provided by the NSE consistently since its inception," Chauhan said.

My own feeling is that India has come a long way in the last 30 years in its markets participation, he said.

"We have a longer way to go. This is a good beginning. There will be ups and downs in the journey going forward, like in the past. India will continue to progress and markets will continue to reflect that as seen in the Nifty 50 index," Chauhan added. PTI SUM SUM TRB TRB