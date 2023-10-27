BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour 'Muhurat Trading' on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 12.

Advertisment

The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm. This includes a 15-minute pre-market session, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Market analysts said that Diwali is considered to be the ideal time to start anything new. Investors are said to benefit from trading during this session all through the year.

Advertisment

Since the trading window is only open for an hour, markets are known to be volatile. The focus might not be on profitability as much as it might be on the gesture, they added.

Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot.

The exchanges will remain closed on November 14 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada. PTI SP DRR