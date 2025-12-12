BSE partners with Department of Posts to expand MF access across country

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has collaborated with the Department of Posts (DoP), Government of India, to distribute mutual fund products through India Post's extensive postal network.

This partnership is aimed at deepening financial inclusion by leveraging India Post's physical reach, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, and BSE's StAR MF platform, India's largest online mutual fund distribution ecosystem.

"BSE StAR MF has been at the centre of the exponential growth seen by the mutual fund industry, by enabling a seamless transaction platform for distributors across the country," the exchange said in a statement.

The platform accounts for over 85 per cent of the exchange based transactions in the country and clocking in more than seven crore transactions on a monthly basis. DoP with its more than 1.64 lakh post offices across the country can enable last-mile access, investor education, and trust-driven mutual fund distribution nationwide.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), selected employees and agents of the Department of Posts will be trained and onboarded as certified mutual fund distributors, enabling them to offer mutual fund products and investor services through BSE's StAR MF platform.

The MoU will be valid for three years from December 12, 2025, with provisions for renewal.

"This collaboration with the Department of Posts marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratise access to financial products. By combining BSE's technology-driven distribution platform with India Post's unparalleled reach, we aim to empower millions of citizens with investment opportunities and financial literacy," BSE MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said.

Manisha Bansal Badal, GM (CCS & RB), Department of Posts, said the collaboration with BSE will enable the Post to provide modern investment solutions to customers.

This initiative is expected to accelerate mutual fund penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 towns and strengthen investor confidence. PTI SP TRB