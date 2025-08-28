BSE proposes to introduce pre-open session for index & stock futures fromDec 8

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday proposed to introduce pre-open trading session for index & stock futures in the equity derivatives segment from December 8, 2025 onwards.

This comes against the backdrop of market regulator Sebi directing exchanges to enhance trading convenience and strengthen risk monitoring in equity derivatives.

"Pursuant to the Sebi circular, it is proposed to introduce pre-open session for index & stock futures in the equity derivatives segment from Monday, December 8, 2025 onwards," BSE said in a circular.

While the exchange already supports pre-open session trading in the equity segment, BSE said now same message structures and field definitions will be applicable for such session in the equity derivatives category.

"There shall be no new changes in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams to facilitate rollout of the said functionality," the exchange said.

At present, the pre-open trading session for the equity cash segment is conducted between 9 am to 9:15 am on both BSE and NSE.

The bourse said modalities related to implementation of pre-open session in equity derivatives will be published through a separate circular. Further, changes related to pre-open session will be made available for testing from October 6 in test (simulation) environment. PTI SP ANU ANU