BSE Q1 profit doubles to Rs 538 cr; revenues cross Rs 1,000-cr mark

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 538 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 compared to Rs 264 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The exchange posted record quarterly revenues of Rs 1,044 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26, a sharp 56 per cent increase from Rs 668 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, BSE said in a statement.

During the quarter, BSE's equity derivatives segment recorded a total of 498 crore contracts traded, generating Rs 598 crore in revenue.

Transactions on the BSE StAR MF platform grew by 30 per cent year-on-year to 18.3 crore in Q1 FY26, up from 14.1 crore in the same period last year. The platform's market share stood at 89 per cent. PTI SP MR