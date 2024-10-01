BSE shares climb nearly 5 pc

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Shares of BSE climbed nearly 5 per cent after the revised transaction fees for cash and futures and options trades came into effect from Tuesday.

The stock jumped 4.70 per cent to Rs 3,858 on the NSE. During the day, it soared 6.38 per cent to Rs 3,920.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday revised their transaction fees for cash and futures and options trades after markets regulator Sebi mandated a uniform flat fee structure for all members of market infrastructure institutions.

The revised rates will be applicable from October 1, the exchanges had said in separate circulars.

BSE has revised the transaction fees for Sensex and Bankex options contracts in the equity derivatives segment to Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover.

However, the transaction charges for other contracts in the equity derivatives segment remain unchanged.

"Shares of BSE surged following the introduction of new transaction charges, which are expected to bolster the top-line growth of the exchanges. BSE's share price hit an intra-day high of Rs 3,920, marking a gain of nearly 6.50 per cent," said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP, Research and Advisory, Master Capital Services.

For Sensex 50 options and stock options, BSE charges a transaction fee of Rs 500 per crore of premium turnover, with no transaction fee applicable for index and stock futures.

This came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) came out with a circular in July regarding charges imposed by Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

The circular mandates that MIIs must have a uniform charge structure for all members, replacing the current volume-based slab system.

Additionally, it specified that any charges recovered by trading members from their clients must match the charges they pay to MIIs, ensuring transparency. PTI SUM TRB