New Delhi (PTI): Shares of BSE Ltd jumped nearly 7 per cent to hit its 52-week high on Tuesday after the leading stock exchange reported a nearly three times rise in consolidated profit to Rs 602 crore for the quarter ended December 2025.

The stock appreciated by 6.81 per cent to Rs 3,188.40, marking its yearly peak.

Following the rally, the BSE Ltd's market valuation increased by Rs 8,292.28 crore to Rs 1,30,049.75 crore on the NSE.

Meanwhile, the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 100.30 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 25,967.60 in the morning trade.

On Monday, BSE reported a nearly three times jump in consolidated profit to Rs 602 crore for the December quarter, driven by strong growth in equity derivatives trading, listings and mutual fund transactions.

The exchange posted a profit of Rs 220 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Its total revenue for the quarter under review stood at an all-time high of Rs 1,334 crore, up 61 per cent from Rs 829 crore a year earlier, BSE said in a statement.

This also marks the exchange's 11th consecutive record performance, it added.