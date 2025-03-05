BSE's shares plunge over 3 pc

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Shares of BSE Ltd on Wednesday plunged more than 3 per cent after its rival NSE said that all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will expire on Monday instead of Thursday with effect from April 4.

The scrip of BSE declined 3.67 per cent to close at Rs 4,290 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

During the day, shares of Mumbai-based stock exchange BSE tumbled nearly 9.4 per cent to hit a low of Rs 4,035.10 apiece on the bourse.

In volume terms, 1.09 crore equity shares of BSE Ltd were traded on the NSE during the day.

Snapping a record 10-day falling streak, the broader Nifty of NSE rebounded by 254.65 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 22,337.30.

On Tuesday, NSE said all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will expire on Monday instead of Thursday with effect from April 4.

The exchange said in a circular that the expiry day for Nifty weekly Futures & Options (F&O) contracts will change from Thursday to Monday of the expiry week while Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts expiry will shift from the last Thursday of the month to the last Monday of the expiry month.

Additionally, the exchange shifted F&O expiry for Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Midcap Select and Nifty Next50 to the last Monday of the expiry month from April 4.

"The circular shall come into effect from April 4, 2025, i.e. expiry day for all existing contracts will be revised to 'New Expiry Day' on April 3, 2025 (EOD)," the exchange said in a circular. PTI HG HG SHW