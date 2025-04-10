BSH reports 'significant growth' from India market, to increase localisation up to 75 pc by 2025-end

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) German Home Appliances major BSH reported a "significant growth" from the India market in 2024, where the company plans to increase its localisation up to 75 per cent by the end of 2025, its global management said on Thursday.

Its local subsidiary BSH Home Appliances India witnessed a consistent positive sales momentum, fuelled by rising consumer aspirations for premium built-in appliances and higher capacity solutions in 2024, the company said in its annual global press briefing.

The dishwasher segment also significantly contributed to BSH India's overall growth story, they added.

BSH operates in India with its three brands -- Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau and has a manufacturing unit near Chennai for washing machine, frost-free refrigerators, and cooktops.

Munich, Germany-headquartered BSH reported a "solid growth" with an increase in turnover to 15.3 billion euros in 2024.

In the emerging markets region, including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the African continent, BSH had a strong turnover growth of almost 14 per cent, it said.

"BSH generated significant growth in particular in Türkiye, the Middle East, Africa, and India," said its top global management, which included CEO Matthias Metz and CFO Thorsten Lücke.

Over the India business in 2024, BSH said Siemens Cooking delivered its highest-ever sales growth at 22 per cent, with built-in ovens contributing over 50 per cent to the category.

"The dishwasher segment has also significantly contributed to BSH India's overall growth story. The category grew by 13 per cent in value between January and December 2024," said BSH.

This growth goes beyond numbers, signalling a shift in consumer behaviour as Indian households increasingly prioritise hygiene, convenience, and water conservation.

Over localisation, the German appliances maker said, "BSH's 'Make in India' strategy remains a cornerstone of growth, with an aim to enhance localisation by 70-75 per cent target by 2025." The company has a current localisation level of 60 per cent.

Its strategic investments in the Chennai plant, expanded brand store presence across emerging cities, and the Retail Excellence program have further enhanced the consumer experience and deepened market penetration in India, said BSH.

BSH Home Appliances India is a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH and is present in segments as refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines and dryer, cooking ovens, and cook tops and hobs.

BSH Home Appliances India started its manufacturing journey in 2018 with its facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. It is manufacturing Bosch and Siemens washing machines and refrigerators at its facility. PTI KRH TRB