BSNL announces country-wide launch of IFTV platform in partnership with Skypro, PlayboxTV

Mumbai: State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced the country-wide launch of the IFTV platform in partnership with Skypro and OTT partner PlayboxTV.

The platform will offer more than 550 Live TV channels and premium OTT apps in India, a statement said.

Under the partnership, BSNL with its network enables access to content for customers across India. Skypro, as the technology backbone of IFTV, ensures content delivery while PlayboxTV brings a curated selection of premium content, catering to diverse entertainment preferences, it explained.

With over 4 million FTTH customers across diverse terrains of India, from urban to rural areas, BSNL now enables all its customers to access premium TV and OTT apps at no additional cost, the statement said. BSNL had earlier launched the platform on pilot basis in some parts of the country.

“This collaboration with Skypro and PlayboxTV to launch IFTV is a game changer for our customers, particularly in rural India,” BSNL CGM Maharashtra HK Makkar said at the launch event in Pune on Monday evening.