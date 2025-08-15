BSNL launches 4G mobile services in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) State-owned telecom service provider BSNL on Friday announced the soft launch of 4G network in the national capital.

The 4G services will be available to users through a partner's network access arrangement, BSNL said in a statement.

"The Delhi soft launch is delivered as a 4G-as-a-service through a partner's network access arrangement that provides last-mile radio coverage on compatible 4G devices, with BSNL SIMs. This approach complements BSNL's nationwide 4G build under its indigenous rollout programme," the company said.

With this BSNL new customers will get instant 4G availability across Delhi on supported handsets. The customers can get SIM and eKYC done at BSNL and MTNL customer service centres and authorised retailers.

"Starting today, new BSNL customers in Delhi can switch on dependable BSNL 4G for voice and high-speed data. We're using the 4G-as-a-service model to ensure citywide coverage immediately, while building parrallely our own indigenous network," BSNL CMD A Robert J Ravi said.

The company rolled out 4G services with an investment of Rs 25,000 crore last year. It has installed 1 lakh mobile towers for 4G services.

IT firm TCS and a C-DoT-led consortium had bagged the majority of the Rs 25,000-crore project for the supply of telecom gear to BSNL.

The company will invest another Rs 47,000 crore in boosting its telecom network. PTI PRS HVA