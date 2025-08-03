BSNL, Numaligarh Refinery sign pact for 5G private network deployment in refinery sector

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) State-run telecom firm BSNL has signed a pact with public sector firm Numaligarh Refinery Limited for the deployment of the 5G private network in the refinery sector, an official statement said on Sunday.

The memorandum of understanding between the companies was signed during the "Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs" organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance in Guwahati.

"Under this MoU, BSNL and NRL will collaborate to deploy India's first 5G CNPN (Captive Non-Public Network) within the refinery sector, ushering in a new era of secure, ultra-reliable, and real-time industrial connectivity. This initiative is a pioneering step in leveraging indigenous 5G infrastructure for mission-critical operations," the statement said.

BSNL has just started offering 4G service, but holds spectrum that can be used for 5G services.

"The partnership between BSNL and NRL is expected to set the stage for replicable models across other industrial sectors, reinforcing the Government of India's vision for a digitally empowered and self-reliant Bharat," the statement said.

BSNL chairman and managing director A Robert J Ravi said the partnership exemplifies BSNL's commitment to empowering India's strategic sectors with next-generation digital infrastructure.

"The deployment of a dedicated 5G CNPN at NRL will mark a technological leap forward, not only in connectivity but in redefining how core industries can operate in the future. As a trusted public telecom provider, BSNL is proud to pioneer this journey toward a self-reliant, digitally intelligent Bharat," the statement said.

BSNL, Enterprise Business Director, Papa Sudhakara Rao said the collaboration represents a historic milestone in the adoption of 5G and Industry 4.0 within India's industrial ecosystem. PTI PRS BAL BAL