BSNL plans 4,000 new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: State-run BSNL is working on a plan to install 4,000 new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chattisgarh, Minister of State for Telecom and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said on Sunday.

The minister shared the information during a three-day visit to in Chhattisgarh to review central government schemes, including Aspirational District programme, and projects under telecom and rural development ministries.

"The central government is working on a plan to install 4,000 new BSNL towers in the Naxalite-affected and remote areas of Chhattisgarh to strengthen digital communication. This information was shared by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Telecommunications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in Raipur," the statement said.

Pemmasani said the installation of these towers will be carried out in phases after obtaining necessary approvals from security forces and the forest department.

"BSNL is providing high-quality 4G services across the country, and with this expansion, we are realising the mission of delivering digital connectivity to the last village in the country," the minister said.

He said development work in Naxalite-affected areas is being carried out in 'mission mode' and a strategy is being adopted to deliver services door-to-door in these regions.

"Schools in these regions are being digitised, enabling students to better prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. In addition, special facilities are also being provided for differently-abled students, which is a sensitive and inclusive initiative," the minister said.

Pemmasani chaired a high-level review meeting held in Raipur, in which senior officials from the Department of Rural Development, Department of Posts, Department of Telecommunications, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) participated.

During the meeting, the minister expressed satisfaction over the fast and effective implementation of flagship schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the statement said.

Pemmasani appreciated the role of self-help groups and said innovative initiatives like the 'Pink Auto' scheme are being implemented in Chhattisgarh to empower and make women self-reliant.

"SHGs are being linked with various schemes to provide them financial assistance, training, and marketing opportunities. This is helping women become self-reliant and increasing opportunities for self-employment," the minister said.