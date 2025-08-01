BSNL rolls out one month 4G service plan offer for Re 1

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) State-run telecom firm BSNL on Friday rolled out 4G service plan offer for Re 1 with one month validity in an attempt to draw more customers.

The company has recently completed rollout of its 4G network across India.

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today (Friday) launched its much-anticipated 'Freedom Plan' -- a limited-period Re 1 offer that gives users to test BSNL's 4G mobile services for one full month. This initiative marks BSNL's celebration of India's Independence Day and offers citizens a chance to experience India's own indigenously developed 4G technology at no cost," the company said in a statement.

The plan includes unlimited voice calls (local/STD), 2 GB high-speed data per day, 100 SMS/day and a free BSNL SIM.

"With BSNL's 4G-designed, developed, and deployed under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission -- we are proud to be putting India among a select group of nations that have built their own telecom stack. Our 'Freedom Plan' gives every Indian a chance to test and experience this indigenous network for 30 days -- free of cost -- and we are confident they will see the BSNL difference," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said.

BSNL is rolling out 1 lakh 4G sites across the country using Make-in-India technology, and this initiative is a major milestone toward empowering digital India with secure, high-quality and affordable mobile connectivity.

BSNL's competitors Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are offering similar prepaid plan benefits for Rs 349, Rs 379, and Rs 399, respectively.

While BSNL will offer only 4G service, private telecom operators are offering unlimited 5G and access to entertainment apps without any additional cost in their plans.

The move comes days after Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked BSNL to add customers and grow its mobile service business by 50 per cent in the next year.

During a review meeting of BSNL with all circle and business unit heads earlier this week, the minister asked each unit to increase enterprise business by 25-30 per cent and fixed line business by a minimum of 15-20 per cent. PTI PRS TRB