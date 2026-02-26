BSNL row: Transfer orders issued to 2 UP officers, not relieved yet

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Transfer orders have been issued to two senior BSNL officials in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a controversial office order detailing arrangements for a board director's proposed visit to Prayagraj, but they have not been relieved so far, sources said on Thursday.

The proposed February 25-26 visit of BSNL Director (Consumer Fixed Access) Vivek Banzal to Prayagraj was in limelight for all the wrong reasons as the elaborate arrangements went viral on social media.

The visit was ultimately cancelled and a show-cause notice was issued to Banzal wjile two Prayagraj-based officials - Jogeshwar Verma, Deputy General Manager (Administration), and Brijendra Kumar Singh, Principal General Manager (Business Area) - were issued transfer orders.

"As of now the officers have not been relieved yet," a BSNL source said, adding that the transfer orders are the subject of intense discussion among employees.

"The thing is many employees know that this isn't perhaps the first time when such an office order has been issued. What everyone does know, however, is that this time the office order got leaked," the source told PTI.

The source added that the officers who were served transfer orders perhaps did not act on their own.

"The issue really is if such office orders were wrong, then who ordered them. Why target those who merely carried out orders or followed a precedent, whatever the case might have been," the source said.

Singh has been transferred to Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, while Verma is likely to be posted to the National Telecom Region. They are learnt to be considering legal options.

The cancelled visit included a tightly planned schedule with a dip at the Sangam, a boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat, and Patalpuri temples. The itinerary reportedly included around 20 tasks and involved 50 officials assigned to manage every aspect of the trip, including transport, accommodation, and personal arrangements for Banzal.

The office order had assigned multiple officials to manage various aspects of the visit, including arrangements for a Sangam dip and other engagements, besides hospitality-related provisions.

Reacting to the controversy, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the episode "unacceptable" and said it "flouts all rules and traditions".

"An order like this is unacceptable in new India," he said, also describing the arrangements as "beyond absurd" and "shocking".

BSNL India had said in a post on X that the instance was not in conformity with its professional standards and that appropriate action had been taken, reiterating strict adherence to conduct rules.

With the transfer orders issued but not yet implemented, the matter remains under departmental review as the inquiry continues. PTI MAN KIS ZMN