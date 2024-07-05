BSNL set to launch 4G services in Chennai, neighbouring districts

Chennai, Jul 5 (PTI) The state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd on Friday said it is gearing up for the launch of 4G services under the phase IX.2 project, in Chennai, Tiruvallur Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts, shortly.

The company under the Phase IX.2 project would install 2,114 4G towers for which the work is under progress in the four districts.

In an official release, the telecom major said it has launched 4G services in various places in Tiruvallur district today.

This significant step under the 4G Saturation project utilizes cutting-edge technology developed under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The project is funded by the Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund of the Centre and the project cost is Rs 16.25 crore, the statement said.

This milestone marks a significant step in the company's efforts to bridge the digital divide and empower citizens in rural and remote areas.

BSNL Chennai Telephones Chief General Manager Papa Sudhakara Rao led the launch of 4G services in Tiruvallur district at a function. PTI VIJ ROH