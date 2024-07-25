BSNL total income up at Rs 21,302 cr in FY24; records lowest debt among telcos

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) State-owned BSNL's total income increased by about 3 per cent to Rs 21,302 crore in the financial year 2023-24, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, shared that BSNL's total income was Rs 20,699 crore in 2022-23.

The financial data shared by Sekhar shows that BSNL has received Rs 1.16 lakh crore from the revival package approved by the government between financial year (FY) 2020 and FY24.

The state-owned firm received Rs 60,203 crore in FY24.

The government has approved three revival packages for BSNL and MTNL, comprising Rs 69,000 crore support in 2019, Rs 1.64 lakh crore in 2022 and Rs 89,000 crore in 2023 for allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum.

In a separate reply, Sekhar shared a comparative chart of BSNL's debt position as of March 31, 2024, with other telecom operators. According to the chart, BSNL's debt reduced to Rs 23,297 crore in FY24 from Rs 28,092 crore in FY23 and Rs 40,400 crore in FY22.

The comparison shows that BSNL has the lowest debt level among telecom operators.

Vodafone Idea had debt of Rs 2.07 lakh crore, Bharti Airtel about Rs 1.26 lakh crore and Jio Infocomm Rs 52,740 crore.